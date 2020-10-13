site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Garrett Gilbert: Joins Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Gilbert signed a contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gilbert will add depth at quarterback for Dallas following Dak Prescott's gruesome ankle injury in Week 5. He'll have a chance to win the backup job if he can outduel Ben DiNucci.
