Gilbert is likely to serve as Dallas' backup quarterback Sunday in Minnesota with top signal-caller Andy Dalton expected to start after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being knocked out of the Cowboys' Week 7 loss to Washington with a concussion, Dalton tested positive for the coronavirus shortly thereafter and proceeded to miss Dallas' two games before a Week 10 bye. With Ben DiNucci languishing in a starting role Week 8 in Philadelphia, Gilbert earned the chance to make his first NFL start Week 9 against the Steelers and proved to be a competent game manager in the loss, completing 21 of 38 attempts for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception while scrambling three times for 28 yards. Now that he's healthy again, Dalton's larger body of experience at the NFL level should keep him atop the depth chart, but Gilbert seemingly has at least solidified himself as the Cowboys' No. 2 option ahead of DiNucci.