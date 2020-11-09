Gilbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers. He also gained 28 rushing yards on three carries.

The 29-year-old came into Sunday having attempted only six passes in the NFL since being drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2014, but Gilbert put together a surprising credible showing in his first career start against one of the league's best defenses. Dallas even went into halftime with the lead before things finally fell apart in the fourth quarter. Gilbert's performance could give coach Mike McCarthy a tough decision in Week 11 coming out of the Cowboys' bye if Andy Dalton (concussion) is healthy enough to play.