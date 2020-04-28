Play

Cowboys' Garrett Marino: Headed to Dallas

Marino has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The UAB product recorded six sacks during his college career and was a three-time All-Conference USA player. Marino will have a hard time cracking a roster that already added third-round pick Neville Gallimore behind starting DTs Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, however.

