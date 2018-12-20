Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Absent from practice
Swaim (wrist) did not practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Swaim has missed the last four games after undergoing surgery for a fractured wrist in mid-November, and has yet to return to practice. The 25-year-old is trending towards remaining sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers, in which case Blake Jarwin would once again serve as the Cowboys' top tight end.
More News
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Still sidelined Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Missing from practice•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Absence projected for 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: In line for wrist surgery•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Four grabs in win over Falcons•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...