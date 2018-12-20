Swaim (wrist) did not practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim has missed the last four games after undergoing surgery for a fractured wrist in mid-November, and has yet to return to practice. The 25-year-old is trending towards remaining sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers, in which case Blake Jarwin would once again serve as the Cowboys' top tight end.

