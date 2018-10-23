Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Battling sprained MCL
Swaim (knee) is dealing with a sprained MCL, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Jason Garrett already ruled Swaim out of the team's practices during this week's bye, but he hoped the results of the MRI would allow Swaim to return in short order, per David Helman of the Cowboys' official site. The team hasn't officially released a timetable regarding Swaim's recovery at this point, but the lengths can vary depending on the grade of the sprain. Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers could be next in line to receive snaps if Swaim isn't ready to go against the Titans following the bye week.
