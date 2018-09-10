Swaim caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Panthers.

Swaim tied for third in the team in targets, accounting for all but one of Dak Prescott's pass attempts aimed at tight ends. He made a nice play on a screen which resulted in a first down early on, but he was limited to a pair of short gains during the remainder of the game. Although the Dallas passing attack is clearly a work in progress, Swaim is the only option on the depth chart with much experience and was easily the most involved during the season opener. With that said, he won't take much fantasy value into next week's matchup with the Giants.