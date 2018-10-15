Swaim caught both his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars.

Swaim was targeted just twice, but that was good for third on the team on a day in which the running game was heavily featured. He had averaged 47 receiving yards over the last three games, so this effort was surely disappointing to fantasy owners who were anticipating a larger role in the offense. Swaim should continue to serve as the team's preferred pass-catching tight end option, though his team's reliance on the ground attack can cap his opportunities in a given week. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Redskins.