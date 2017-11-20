Swaim (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Swaim didn't play last week against the Falcons after injuring his knee in practice. However, he returned to the fold this week and participated in every practice Wednesday through Friday. His availability for Sunday made rookie Blake Jarwin a healthy scratch.

