Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Could start at TE
Swaim (knee) is now the most experienced tight end on the Cowboys' roster following the retirement of Jason Witten, Jon Machota on the Dallas Morning News reports.
That's not saying much -- he's played only 28 games over three seasons in Dallas -- but Swaim is also the only tight end on the depth chart to have caught a pass in a regular-season game, giving him an edge on the current competition as the Cowboys move on from Witten. The 24-year-old is still recuperating from minor knee surgery, but he should be 100 percent by training camp, if not sooner.
