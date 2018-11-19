Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Four grabs in win over Falcons
Swaim caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
He seems fully recovered from the knee injury that cost him Week 9's game, but even as Dak Prescott's top tight end target, Swaim carried minimal fantasy value -- he's topped 50 yards only once all season, and just three of his 32 targets have come in the red zone.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11