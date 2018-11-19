Swaim caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.

He seems fully recovered from the knee injury that cost him Week 9's game, but even as Dak Prescott's top tight end target, Swaim carried minimal fantasy value -- he's topped 50 yards only once all season, and just three of his 32 targets have come in the red zone.

More News
Our Latest Stories