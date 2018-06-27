Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Has lead for starting job
Swaim was used as the starting tight end during offseason practices, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
With 28 career appearances and nine catches to his name, Swaim is somehow the most experienced tight end in Dallas, competing with Blake Jarwin, Rico Gathers and Dalton Schultz to replace the retired Jason Witten. The 2015 seventh-round pick doesn't offer much upside as a pass catcher, but he could get some red-zone targets if he manages to lock down the top spot on the depth chart. The Cowboys may end up using a rotation, in which case Swaim likely would handle a blocking role while Jarwin, Gathers or Schultz got most of the playing time on passing downs. Swaim seems to have made a full recovery from the minor knee surgery he had in January.
