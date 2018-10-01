Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Hauls in first NFL touchdown
Swaim caught three of five targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions.
He was tied with three other Cowboys for the team lead in targets, and his first red-zone target of the season resulted in his first career NFL touchdown. Swaim seems to be earning some trust from Dak Prescott as a receiver, but even with Sunday's improved overall showing from the Dallas passing game, the tight end's fantasy value is still low heading into a Week 5 trip down I-45 to Houston.
