Swaim broke a bone in his wrist during Sunday's win over the Falcons and will need surgery, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Though Swaim will undergo surgery on his wrist, his injury isn't expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season, according to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site. It remains to be seen just how long the fourth-year tight end will miss, but he is expected to miss Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Redskins, leaving Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers to pick up the slack.