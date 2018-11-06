Swaim (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Titans, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Swaim was listed as doubtful coming into Monday, so it is not surprising to see he will not suit up. Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers figure to see a more prominent role in the Cowboys offense with Swaim out. Dalton Schultz, a 2018 fourth-round pick, should fill a more relevant depth role at tight end.