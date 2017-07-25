Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Limited at training camp
Swaim (foot) is limited at the start of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.
Swaim spent the offseason recovering from a season-ending pectoral tear and as well as a stress fracture in his right foot, which required surgery in March. While his pectoral has recovered, Swaim may still be hampered by the foot. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys take it easy on him throughout the entirety of training camp.
More News
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Unlikely to return until training camp•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Undergoes foot surgery•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Lands on IR•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Will undergo surgery Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Expected to undergo surgery this week•
-
Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Pectoral injury potentially serious•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...