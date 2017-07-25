Swaim (foot) is limited at the start of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

Swaim spent the offseason recovering from a season-ending pectoral tear and as well as a stress fracture in his right foot, which required surgery in March. While his pectoral has recovered, Swaim may still be hampered by the foot. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys take it easy on him throughout the entirety of training camp.