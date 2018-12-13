Swaim (wrist) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Shortly after Swaim was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his wrist coming out of a Nov. 19 win over the Falcons, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones estimated that the tight end would be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks following surgery. Now that Swaim is more than three weeks removed from the procedure and has yet to resume practicing, it seems Jones' projected timetable might have been overly optimistic. Swaim hasn't officially been ruled out for the Week 15 matchup with the Colts, but confirmation on that front will likely come after Friday's practice, assuming the 25-year-old doesn't participate in that session.

