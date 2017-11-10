Swaim hurt his knee during Thursday's practice and after sitting out Friday's practice, his status isn't clear for Sunday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim underwent an MRI to see if there was structural damage, but no reports have come out about the results. The third-year pro has just two receptions this season for 25 yards, but if he's unable to play, undrafted rookie, Blake Jarwin, will likely take over the remaining snaps.