Swaim caught all three of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston.

The bulk of Swaim's production came in the opening minutes of Sunday's game when the fourth-year tight end took a dump pass 43 yards to set up the Cowboys' opening field goal. Swaim ranks second on the team with 11 catches over the past three games, but that doesn't carry a ton of weight in a pass offense that ranks 29th in the league in passing yards. Don't expect things to get better on Sunday against the Jaguars' top-5 pass defense.