Swaim (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Swaim was slated to miss his fifth straight game Sunday so the Cowboys made the proactive choice by ruling the tight end out for the rest of the season. Blake Jarwin has turned into a viable weapon in Swaim's absence, recording 11 receptions and 101 receiving yards in the last two weeks, and figures to continue to reprise the role as the Cowboys inch towards a playoff berth.