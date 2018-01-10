Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Plays in career-high 15 games in 2017
Swaim suited up for 15 games in 2017, catching both his targets for 25 yards.
The third-year tight end was able to stay healthy, but snaps were hard to come by behind Jason Witten and James Hanna and he saw most of his action on special teams. Swaim has yet to shown he can be anything more than a depth option in the NFL, and with Rico Gathers looking for playing time in 2018, Swaim's path to a regular role will become that much steeper.
