Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Practices in full
Swaim (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Swaim practiced in full to begin the week, and appears to have fully recovered from his lingering knee issue. The four-year pro hauled in all three of his targets for 13 yards during Dallas' win over the Eagles in Week 10, and has not dropped a pass since Week 4. Swaim will remain the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end during Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.
