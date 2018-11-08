Swaim (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Swaim was sidelined for the first time all season in Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans after sustaining an MCL sprain in the Cowboys' previous game Oct. 21 against Washington. With two and a half weeks to recover from the injury, Swaim looks to be inching closer to full health as Sunday's tilt with the Eagles approaches. If Swaim shows continued improvement at Friday's practice and is cleared to play this weekend, he could take back his starting role at tight end, though that hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes this season. Swaim has reached the end zone once in seven appearances and has topped out at five receptions and 55 yards.

