Swaim (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Blake Jarwin would fill in as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end again if Swaim is unable to suit up.

