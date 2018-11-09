Swaim (knee) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim will be three weeks removed from suffering an MCL sprain by Sunday night, but there's no guarantee in terms of target volume even if he ends up playing. The inactive list before Sunday's 8:20 EST kickoff is unlikely to provide an answer, as the Cowboys have already ruled out six players and may use the seventh spot on No. 3 quarterback Mike White. Another absence for Swaim would leave Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers in a committee for a second straight week.