Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Questionable for Week 10
Swaim (knee) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Swaim will be three weeks removed from suffering an MCL sprain by Sunday night, but there's no guarantee in terms of target volume even if he ends up playing. The inactive list before Sunday's 8:20 EST kickoff is unlikely to provide an answer, as the Cowboys have already ruled out six players and may use the seventh spot on No. 3 quarterback Mike White. Another absence for Swaim would leave Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers in a committee for a second straight week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...