Swaim (knee) is active for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys have deemed Swaim ready to return exactly three weeks after he sprained the MCL in his knee. Because he was limited in every practice this week, he likely isn't ready to handle his usual workload, meaning Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers should remain a part of a TE rotation.