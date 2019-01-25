Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Scheduled to hit free agency
Swaim (knee) produced 26 receptions, 242 receiving yards and one touchdown over nine games in 2018.
Swaim fractured his wrist in a way that required surgery last November and ultimately was planted on injured for the final six games of the season, a period in which second-year backup Blake Jarwin snagged 23 passes for 265 yards and three scores. While Swaim has since had the cast removed from his surgically-repaired arm and seems to be nearly full health, the four-year veteran will become an unrestricted free agent in March and may not be as big of a priority for Dallas to re-sign in free agency than Swaim was before Jarwin's emergence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...