Swaim (knee) produced 26 receptions, 242 receiving yards and one touchdown over nine games in 2018.

Swaim fractured his wrist in a way that required surgery last November and ultimately was planted on injured for the final six games of the season, a period in which second-year backup Blake Jarwin snagged 23 passes for 265 yards and three scores. While Swaim has since had the cast removed from his surgically-repaired arm and seems to be nearly full health, the four-year veteran will become an unrestricted free agent in March and may not be as big of a priority for Dallas to re-sign in free agency than Swaim was before Jarwin's emergence.

