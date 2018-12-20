Swaim (wrist) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Swaim underwent surgery for a fractured wrist in mid-November and has missed the last four games. The 25-year-old was originally projected to have a 3-to-4 week absence, so he's reaching the end of that initial timetable. The 2015 seventh-round pick will likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday and Friday in order to have a real chance of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers.

