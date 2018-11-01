Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Sitting out first practice of Week 9
Swaim (knee) won't participate in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
After suffering an MCL sprain in the Cowboys' Oct. 21 loss to the Redskins, Swaim benefited from Dallas' Week 8 bye to heal up from the injury. It appears the week of rest wasn't enough to fully remedy the issue, putting Swaim's status in question for Monday's game against the Titans. He'll have two more days of practice to prove his health, but if Swaim is ultimately sidelined for the first time this season, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz would be in store for more work at tight end.
