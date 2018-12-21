Swaim (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim failed to practice Wednesday through Friday, making it inevitable that he would be sidelined for a fifth straight week. The tight end has taken longer to recover from wrist surgery than the Cowboys initially predicted, but the team's decision not to place him on injured reserve implies there remains a belief he'll be ready to go by Week 17 or the playoffs. While Swaim has been out, Blake Jarwin has emerged as the Cowboys' top option at tight end, drawing seven targets in back-to-back contests.