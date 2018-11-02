Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Spectator for practice
Swaim (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Swaim has been absent from both of the Cowboys' practices so far this week, so he'll likely need to do something at Saturday's session to have a realistic shot at playing Monday against the Titans. If Swaim sits out the Week 9 matchup, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz would be the top candidates to pick up snaps at tight end in his stead.
