Swaim (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim didn't practice at all last week and was listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Titans. Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers split playing time at tight end, with the position accounting for just two targets on 31 pass attempts from Dak Prescott. Swaim likely needs to practice Thursday or Friday to have a shot at making it back for Sunday night's game against the Eagles.

