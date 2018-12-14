Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Still sidelined Week 15
Swaim (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Swaim required surgery on a broken wrist suffered Nov. 18. It was accompanied by a prognosis of 3-to-4 weeks, but now that he's fast approaching the back end of that timetable with no return to practice in sight, there's no telling when the fourth-year tight end will be available to the offense again. His next chance to practice will be Wednesday, Dec. 19 in preparation for a Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers.
