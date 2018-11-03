Swaim (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Swaim was a non-participant at practice this week, so even the doubtful tag feels a bit optimistic. Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz should take over at tight end for the Cowboys in his likely absence.

