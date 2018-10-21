Cowboys' Geoff Swaim: Will not return Sunday
Swaim will not return to Sunday's game against the Redskins due to a knee injury, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Swaim exited the Week 7 contest with a knee injury during the fourth quarter. Expect an update on the No. 1 tight end's health after the conclusion of Sunday's game.
