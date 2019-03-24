Iloka signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience as a five-year starter with the Bengals, but Iloka started just three games with the Vikings in 2018. Iloka can play both safety positions, and he'll battle Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods, who were both starters in 2018, for a starting role in the Cowboys' secondary.

