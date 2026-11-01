Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals.

Pickens played through a shoulder issue in Week 7, but a hamstring injury was added to the Cowboys' practice report this week, limiting him on the field Wednesday through Friday and resulting in a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Pickens is expected to play in Week 8, which now has been confirmed. With a 37-485-2 line on 58 targets through seven contests this season, Pickens has been playing second fiddle to fellow WR CeeDee Lamb (53-651-6 on 81 targets in seven appearances) in the passing game, but the former's output still has been more than useful from a fantasy standpoint.