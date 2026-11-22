Pickens secured seven of 10 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Pickens played second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb (11-132-1) in Sunday's blowout win, but that still equated to a rewarding effort for the franchise-tagged receiver. The game marked Pickens' third 100-yard effort of the season and second straight, and he now has seen double-digit targets in four of the last six games overall. Pickens rounded out his day Sunday with his sixth touchdown reception of the campaign on a 10-yard catch in the latter portion of the second quarter, and he should be teed up for another busy day when the Cowboys host the Eagles for a Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving Day.