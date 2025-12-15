Pickens recorded three receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Pickens was scrutinized throughout the week after a poor Week 14 performance, and he didn't fare any better in Sunday night's loss to the Vikings. His six targets were his fewest since Week 7, and his yardage the lowest since Week 1. A Week 16 matchup against the Chargers isn't the ideal matchup for him to get back on track, though Pickens has managed to excel in tough matchups throughout the season.