Pickens recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 168 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

Pickens accounted for all three of Dallas' longest plays from scrimmage, recording catches of 45, 34 and 31 yards. That production came in a variety of ways, as he served in his more traditional deep-threat role but also showcased his athleticism with hurdles and jukes to elude defenders. Pickens' touchdown came on a slant route over the middle of the field, and he out-raced defenders for a 34-yard score. He has at least one touchdown in five straight games and now has over 100 receiving yards in consecutive games, stepping up very well in the absence of CeeDee Lamb (ankle).