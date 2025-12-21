Cowboys' George Pickens: Bounces back in loss to Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickens caught seven of nine targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.
After a three-game stretch in which Pickens had posted a 14-158-0 line on 28 targets while CeeDee Lamb took center stage in the Cowboys' aerial attack, Pickens surged back to the fore Sunday, capping his fifth 100-yard performance of the season with a 38-yard TD strike from Dak Prescott in the second quarter. Pickens has already put together a career-best campaign with 88 catches on 129 targets for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, and he'll look to stay locked in against the Commanders in Week 17.
More News
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Another quiet showing•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Modest yardage on five catches•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Clear for Week 14•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Puts in full practice•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Limited in practice Monday•
-
Cowboys' George Pickens: Productive in Thanksgiving win•