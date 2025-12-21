Pickens caught seven of nine targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

After a three-game stretch in which Pickens had posted a 14-158-0 line on 28 targets while CeeDee Lamb took center stage in the Cowboys' aerial attack, Pickens surged back to the fore Sunday, capping his fifth 100-yard performance of the season with a 38-yard TD strike from Dak Prescott in the second quarter. Pickens has already put together a career-best campaign with 88 catches on 129 targets for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, and he'll look to stay locked in against the Commanders in Week 17.