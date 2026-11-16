Pickens brought in 11 of 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

After watching fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb have several monster performances through the first half of the season, Pickens stepped up and took his turn in his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Pickens was peppered with targets from Dak Prescott all afternoon, and the star receiver finished with career-high reception and target totals and a season high in receiving yards. Pickens struck from 35, 39 and five yards out on his trio of scoring grabs, which constituted Dak Prescott's first trio of TD passes on the day. A now clearly healthy Pickens is up to a 50-678-5 line on 80 targets for the season heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.