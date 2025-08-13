Pickens hauled in a deep sideline throw against tight coverage from DaRon Bland in practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The former Steeler had trouble connected with Dak Prescott on routes down the field earlier in training camp, but the duo's chemistry has developed nicely since then. With CeeDee Lamb drawing plenty of defensive attention as Prescott's primary option, Pickens could see regular single coverage as secondaries are forced to pick their poison, and he has the physical tools to beat any cornerback trying to contain him. After posting career-best numbers in 2023 with 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns while mainly working with Kenny Pickett as his QB, Pickens could be primed for an even better campaign in his first season with the Cowboys.