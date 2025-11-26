Pickens (knee/calf) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Pickens opened the week as a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough due to knee and calf injuries, but he followed it up with Tuesday's limited practice and Wednesday's full walkthrough, which was enough for the Cowboys to clear him with a quick turnaround between games. Since the team's Week 10 bye, he's reeled off 18 catches (on 20 targets) for 290 yards and two touchdowns over the last two contests, making him an easy plug and play for fantasy purposes.