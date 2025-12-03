Pickens (calf/knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

For a second week in a row, Pickens was listed with calf and knee injuries, which limited him at Monday's practice. He followed up that capped session with a full practice Tuesday and full walkthrough Wednesday, clearing him for Week 14 action. Pickens has continued to be a menace to opposing defenses since the Cowboys' Week 10 bye, gathering in 24 of 33 targets for 378 yards and two touchdowns over the last three contests.