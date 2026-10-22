Pickens was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a shoulder injury, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Pickens avoided the Cowboys' injury report through the first six weeks of the season, but he now has made an appearance to kick off Week 7 prep. Considering he was listed as limited, it may be more of a maintenance day for the fifth-year pro, who so far has begun the 2026 campaign with a 33-428-1 line on 52 targets. Pickens has two more chances to get back to full ahead of Monday's contest at Philadelphia.