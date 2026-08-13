Cowboys' George Pickens: Dominant at training camp

Pickens has impressed throughout the Cowboys' training camp, Dan Rogers of SB Nation reports.

Pickens had a spectacular season in 2025, reeling in 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career highs, over 17 regular-season contests in his first year with Dallas. The wide receiver did tail off as the season came to a close though, averaging 57.4 receiving yards and 4.0 catches over the team's final five games after averaging 95.2 yards and 6.1 receptions over the team's previous 12 contests. Pickens will look to put together a more complete campaign this year, and he has already been connecting on all cylinders with quarterback Dak Prescott, using his advanced ball-tracking ability to make acrobatic plays throughout training camp. The Cowboys have as good of a receiving duo as any team in the league, as the talented Pickens will be paired with No. 1 option CeeDee Lamb again in 2026.