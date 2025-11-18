Cowboys' George Pickens: Excellent showing against Raiders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickens recorded nine catches on 11 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders.
Pickens was sidelined for the opening possession of Monday's win for disciplinary reasons, per Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com, though that didn't slow him down. He had a determined effort thereafter, showcasing his athleticism and tackle-breaking ability with long catches of 37, 21, 19 and 17 yards -- the longest of which went for a touchdown. This marked Pickens' third 100-yard effort of the season, and he now has at least 75 receiving yards in five consecutive contests.
