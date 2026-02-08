The Cowboys are expected to place their franchise tag on Pickens during the offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pickens had a breakout year in his first campaign with Dallas, posting career bests of 93 catches, 137 targets, 1,429 receiving yards and nine receiving TDs while making his first Pro Bowl and earning second-team All-Pro recognition. While he's stated that he'd like to remain with the Cowboys, Pickens is slated to be an unrestricted free agent, so Dallas appears set to get a leg up on retaining the star wideout by applying the franchise tag to him. Schefter notes that the tag could simply "serve as a placeholder for the start of negotiations designed to keep [Pickens] in Dallas."