Pickens (knee/calf) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Pickens was a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough and turned in a limited session Tuesday, so while he could be officially tagged with an injury designation on Wednesday's practice report, expectations are that the the fourth-year pro will suit up Thanksgiving Day. That aligns with confidence coach Brian Schottenheimer has expressed in Pickens' expected availability. He's coming off back-to-back performances with nine catches, over 140 yards and one touchdown, and Pickens hasn't been held below 50 receiving yards since Week 1.